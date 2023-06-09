COTA return among 8 WEC races for 2024

The 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship calendar was revealed today at Le Mans, following its approval from the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

Next season’s schedule has a fresh look to it, with an increase to eight races and the inclusion of four circuits not on the 2023 calendar. During the season the WEC teams will visit the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar, Imola, Spa-Francorchamps, Le Mans, Interlagos, Circuit of The Americas, Fuji Speedway and Bahrain.

“The 2024 FIA WEC calendar is a mix of traditional motorsport venues and key markets that are important for our manufacturers, key stakeholders and partners,” said Frédéric Lequien, CEO of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“It is always a challenge finding the right balance but with four new venues, two of which are completely new to the WEC, as well as four well-established races, we have created a good mix of old and new. Eight races across five different regions will also bring our series to an even greater audience, as well as building momentum throughout the year. Today’s announcement is yet again another indication of WEC’s very bright future.”

The season will get underway with a pre-season Prologue test in Doha, Qatar, at the Lusail International Circuit, before the opening race of the season at the same venue a handful of days later. The race, the first for the FIA WEC in Qatar, will run for 1812km (no longer than 10 hours) as a nod to the country’s national day.

From there the WEC will travel to Italy in April for a six-hour race at another new venue to the championship, the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola). The historic venue replaces Monza on the list of destinations.

Before the Le Mans 24 Hours, the WEC will return to Belgium for its annual round at Spa-Francorchamps as part of the new extended agreement with the circuit. Then, following the Le Mans 24 Hours on June 15-16, the championship will travel to Brazil for the first time since 2014 for a six-hour race at the Interlagos circuit in July. This race has been made possible via an agreement with the city of São Paulo.

In early September the WEC will head back to Circuit of The Americas in Texas for “Lone Star Le Mans,” last held in February 2020. The return to COTA means there will no longer be a 1000-mile race run during a doubleheader at Sebring with IMSA as part of the 12 Hours weekend.

Also in September is a six-hour race at the Fuji Speedway in Japan, before the season-closing eight-hour race in Bahrain at the International Circuit in November.

“The 2024 FIA WEC season promises to be greater than ever before,” added Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO). “A record number of entries in the Hypercar class and a calendar of eight races on as many magnificent circuits make for an exciting prospect. Drivers will be getting to grips with four new tracks. That’s quite a challenge!

“It gives me great pleasure to see that the calendar reflects the rejuvenation of our discipline and I am grateful to all the circuits that will be hosting races in the eagerly awaited season to come.”

2024 FIA WEC schedule

Feb. 24-25 – Official Prologue, Qatar

March 2 – Qatar 1812Km

April 21 – 6 Hours of Imola

May 11 – TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

June 15-16 – 24 Hours of Le Mans

July 14 – 6 Hours of São Paulo

Sept. 1 – Lone Star Le Mans, COTA

Sept. 15 – 6 Hours of Fuji

Nov. 2 – 8 Hours of Bahrain