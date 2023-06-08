In-car sounds of the Garage 56 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Cup car at Le Mans

Climb inside the Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR Cup car with Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson, and Mike Rockenfeller as they wind up the big V8 around the 8.5-mile 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit during pre-race practice.
Fuoco wins Le Mans pole for Ferrari
Ferrari AF Corse has locked out the front row for the 100th anniversary running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, after Antonio Fuoco and (…)
Enfinger in for Gragson at Sonoma Cup race
Legacy Motor Club has announced that Noah Gragson, regular driver of its NASCAR Cup Series No. 42 Sunseeker Chevrolet, will not compete in (…)
Fuoco puts Ferrari on top in third practice session at Le Mans
Ferrari AF Corse’s No. 50 499P ran fastest in a sun-soaked Free Practice 3 at the Le Mans 24 Hours ahead of the Hyperpole shootout. (…)
NASCAR to implement Next Gen safety upgrades
NASCAR has informed its Cup Series teams that additional safety updates need to be implemented on the Next Gen chassis effective early (…)
Ricciardo and Arnett to host alternate F1 coverage on ESPN
Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett are teaming up to provide alternate coverage of three Formula 1 races this year on ESPN, starting with the (…)
F1 says Canadian GP not at risk from wildfires
Formula 1 says next week’s Canadian Grand Prix is not at risk despite the wildfires that are heavily impacting air quality in North America. (…)
Bill Miller to leave SEMA after 16 years of service
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced that William G. “Bill” Miller will move on from the organization on July 7 (…)
Ligier and Bosch reveal new hydrogen race car
Ligier Automotive CEO Jacques Nicolet and Dr. Johannes-Joerg Rueger, the CEO of Bosch Engineering, revealed the new Ligier JS2 RH2 — a (…)
Schumacher feeling better prepared for Mercedes race chance after test
Mick Schumacher says his appearance for Mercedes during a Pirelli tire test in Spain has helped ensure he is better prepared if he ever needs (…)
Hunter-Reay joins Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar team
Ryan Hunter-Reay has been asked to help Ed Carpenter Racing in its quest to find the consistent speed and competitiveness that has been (…)
