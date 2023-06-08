In-car sounds of the Garage 56 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Cup car at Le Mans

Marshall Pruett photo

In-car sounds of the Garage 56 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Cup car at Le Mans

Le Mans/WEC

In-car sounds of the Garage 56 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Cup car at Le Mans

By June 8, 2023 10:32 AM

By |

Climb inside the Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR Cup car with Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson, and Mike Rockenfeller as they wind up the big V8 around the 8.5-mile 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit during pre-race practice.

, Le Mans/WEC

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home