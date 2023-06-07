New WEC tire color codes for Le Mans

Michelin and Goodyear’s FIA WEC tires are sporting new identification color markers this week at Le Mans. This will help viewers trackside and from afar identify which compounds are being used by each car throughout each session and race.

On the Michelin Hypercar and GTE Am tires, a white marking on the sidewall is used for the soft compound, while yellow features on the mediums and red is displayed on the hards. The rain tires will sport a light blue identification.

For Goodyear’s LMP2 tires, its slicks are sporting yellow markings, while the wets are blue.

These markers will remain in effect for the remainder of the FIA WEC season.