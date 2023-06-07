McConnell returns with DRR for Nitrocross

Fraser McConnell has become the first driver to be confirmed for the upcoming Nitrocross season.

The Jamaican will once again drive for Dreyer & Reinbold in the series’ premier Group E category, having raced for the team last season, when the championship was known as Nitro Rallycross.

“I’m beyond excited to be back with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the upcoming Nitrocross season,” said McConnell. “The team’s dedication and unwavering support have played a significant role in my success, and I’m looking forward to continuing our journey together. We have unfinished business, and I’m determined to bring home the championship title this year.”

McConnell took a maiden series victory at Glen Helen Raceway last year, leading home a DRR one-two-three ahead of eventual series champion Robin Larsson and Andreas Bakkerud. He eventually finished the season third overall, behind Larsson and Bakkerud, with a further three podiums.

“Fraser’s talent on the track is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to have him back for the 2023-24 Nitrocross season,” said team owner Dennis Reinbold. “His exceptional performance last year showcased his potential, and we firmly believe that with his skill set and dedication, he will be a major factor in the championship fight. We are fully committed to providing him with the resources and support necessary to excel and look forward to another fantastic season ahead.”

McConnell will also dovetail his Nitrocross commitments with a continued presence in Extreme E, where he races for Lewis Hamilton’s X44 Vida Carbon Racing team alongside Cristina Gutierrez. He claimed his first win in the category last month at the Hydro X Prix in Scotland.

The 2023-24 Nitrocross season begins on June 16-17 with the opening round at the Visions Off-Road festival in Jay, Oklahoma. Series pioneer and 2021 champion Travis Pastrana, and rising American star Conner Martell are among the other drivers expected to join McConnell on the grid this season.