Daly and ECR to part ways

Conor Daly is not expected to continue driving for Ed Carpenter Racing.

RACER understands Daly’s final race in the No. 20 Chevy was last weekend’s Detroit Grand Prix and a new, yet-to-be-named driver will join ECR’s Rinus VeeKay at Road America later in the month.

Having started his IndyCar career in 2013, Daly joined ECR on a part-time basis in 2020 and was elevated to a full-time role with sponsor BitNile in 2022, when he placed 17th in the championship with a best finish of fifth at the May edition of the Indianapolis Grand Prix.

Presently 20th in the drivers’ standings, the Indiana native’s top result in 2023 was delivered with an eighth at the recent Indianapolis 500.

The Road America round takes place June 16-18.

Calls to the team and driver were not immediately returned.