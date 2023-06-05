Garage 56 Le Mans Tech Tour with the NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 Cup Car Part 1

Garage 56 Le Mans Tech Tour with the NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 Cup Car Part 1

Videos

Garage 56 Le Mans Tech Tour with the NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 Cup Car Part 1

By June 5, 2023 4:41 PM

By |

Go inside the creation and development of the special Garage 56 Camaro ZL1 Cup car with NASCAR’s VP of vehicle design, Brandon Thomas, in the first of a multi-part tech tour ahead of this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Or click here to view in a new window.

Le Mans/WEC, Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home