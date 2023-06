With continuing precipitation in the forecast, Sunday’s activities at the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway have been postponed until Monday.

Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. ET with competition beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Top Fuel eliminations.

Today’s tickets will be honored on Monday. Walk up adult tickets will be $25 and kids 12 and under under will get in free.

For Sunday ticket holders who cannot attend tomorrow, the NHRA credit policy will be in effect.