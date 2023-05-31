Racing on TV, June 1-4

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, June 1

COTA 7:00-8:30pm
(D)

Lime Rock
TA2		 8:00-9:00pm
(D)

COTA 8:30-10:30pm
(D)

Lime Rock
TA		 9:00-10:00pm
(D)

Friday, June 2

Barcelona
practice 1		 7:25-
8:30pm

Barcelona
practice 1		 7:25-
8:30pm

Barcelona
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Barcelona
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Detroit
practice 1		 3:00-4:30pm

WWTR
qualifying		 6:00-8:00pm

Epping
qualifying 1		 7:30-9:00pm
(SDD)

Saturday, June 3

Jakarta
Race 1		 3:30-5:00am

Barcelona
practice 3		 6:25-
7:30am

Barcelona
practice 3		 6:25-
7:30am

Barcelona
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

Barcelona
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

Detroit
practice 2		 9:05-
10:05am

WWTR
qualifying		 10:00am-
12:00pm

Detroit
Race 1		 11:55am-
1:10pm

WWTR
qualifying		 12:00-
1:00pm

WWTR 1:00-1:30pm
pre-race
1:30-
4:00pm
race

Detroit
qualifying		 1:20-2:50pm

WWTR 4:00-4:30pm
pre-race
4:30-7:00pm
race

Sacramento 4:00pm

Epping
qualifying 2		 9:00-
10:00pm
(SDD)

Sunday, June 4

Jakarta
Race 2		 3:30-5:00am

Spanish
GP		 7:30-
8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am
race

Detroit
warmup		 10:00-10:30am

Epping
finals		 12:30-2:00pm
Round 1

Detroit
Race 2		 12:40-1:55pm

WWTR 2:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race

Detroit 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-6:00pm
race

Epping
finals		 7:00-9:00pm
Round 2

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

