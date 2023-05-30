Nearly 5 million viewers for Indy 500

The 107th Indianapolis 500 averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.92 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, up 2% vs. the 2022 race (4.84 million), according to Fast National data released by Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Sunday’s race delivered a 13 share (the percentage of homes watching television at the time of the race), the best for the Indy 500 in 15 years (2008, also a 13 share). NBC reports it was also the most-watched Sunday afternoon program on the NBC broadcast network in nearly a year, since the final round of the U.S. Open on June 19, 2022.

The audience peaked at 5.8 million viewers (4:00-4:15pm ET) for the dramatic conclusion to the race as Josef Newgarden took the win with a last-lap pass over 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson.

TV-only viewership on NBC averaged 4.71 million viewers according to the Fast National data, while streaming across Peacock and NBC Sports’ digital platforms averaged 216,000 viewers, on par with last year (219,000) despite being geo-blocked in the Indianapolis area for the first time. NBC reports it was the second-most streamed IndyCar race ever behind last year’s Indy 500.

Final ratings information will be available later this week.