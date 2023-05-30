Lundqvist to test for Carpenter IndyCar team

Building off his test for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in April at Texas Motor Speedway, reigning Indy NXT champion Linus Lundqvist is expected to get another testing opportunity, this time in June at Sebring International Raceway with Ed Carpenter Racing.

Having received glowing feedback from RLL in its Honda-powered Indy car on the 1.5-mile oval, RACER has learned the young Swede is likely to sample Chevy power with ECR on Sebring’s short course which makes use of its outer road course loop — a favorite of IndyCar teams for decades — as the program evaluates the 24-year-old’s potential. Calls to ECR and Lundqvist for confirmation were not immediately returned.

Since focusing his attention on American open-wheel racing in 2020, Lundqvist captured two dominant championships in a span of three years, starting with the Formula Regional Americas title where he won 15 of 17 races, and again in 2022 when he broke Andretti Autosport’s stranglehold on Indy NXT by winning five races and standing on 11 podiums from 14 rounds with the HMD Motorsports outfit.

The June 8 test will also see British driver and Indy NXT race winner Toby Sowery get his first run in an Indy car with RLL.