Arrow McLaren speeds up factory plans by taking over Andretti facility

McLaren Racing’s plans to build a vast new base for its Arrow McLaren NTT IndyCar Series team in Indiana have been waylaid.

Rather than move forward with its construction project, the three-car team will make use of the purpose-built Andretti Autosport shop in Indianapolis, which will be vacated in the coming years when its massive new Andretti Global headquarters have been completed.

By purchasing Andretti’s shop, which is approximately three times larger than Arrow McLaren’s current home, it will allow the team to move into the 89,000 square-foot building in 2025, sooner than its previous plans to build from scratch would have allowed.

“I’m excited for the team to have a new home – one that has plenty of space and is fit for purpose as we compete for wins and championships,” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. “Arrow McLaren has had quick growth over the past year, and this facility not only gives the team the space they need today but what we envision our growth to be in North America in the years to come.”