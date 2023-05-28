Indy 500 Trackside: Pre-race notes with Chris Wheeler and Stefan Wilson

Takuma Sato’s spotter Chris Wheeler and RACER’s Marshall Pruett run through what to look for today at the Indy 500 where history will be made when four women go over the wall to perform pit stops, and then a surprise visitor to Gasoline Alley — Stefan Wilson — tells us about his progress after having back surgery a few days ago.
Formula 1 7m ago
Hamilton praises Mercedes’ ‘good step forward’ in Monaco
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes made “a good step forward” with its car at the Monaco Grand Prix after both drivers finished in the top (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Verstappen revels in slippery conditions to take dominating Monaco GP win
Max Verstappen took his second victory at the Monaco Grand Prix with a dominating performance despite a chaotic final 30 laps with the (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Bowman ready for return after North Wilksboro test
Alex Bowman’s return to NASCAR Cup Series competition on Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway will come with no previous on-track (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Elliott feeling ‘very normal’ in the car after return from injury
It’s been nearly three months since Chase Elliott was injured in a snowboarding accident that sidelined him from NASCAR Cup Series (…)
Trans Am 6hr ago
Merrill wins second-consecutive Memorial Day Classic at Lime Rock Park
Thomas Merrill was once again the victor at Lime Rock Park, winning the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
Why Palou’s Indy 500 pole is so significant for the American Legion
To take pole position for the Indianapolis 500 is always more special than for any other race on the IndyCar schedule. Whoever prevails in (…)
NASCAR 20hr ago
Byron to start Coke 600 from pole after qualifying rained out
William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team will lead the field to the green flag in the Coca-Cola 600 after rain washed out (…)
Formula 1 22hr ago
Leclerc hit with Monaco grid penalty for impeding Norris
Charles Leclerc has been demoted from third to sixth on the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix after impeding Lando Norris during qualifying. (…)
Comments