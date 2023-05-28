Indy 500 Trackside: Pre-race notes with Chris Wheeler and Stefan Wilson

Indy 500 Trackside: Pre-race notes with Chris Wheeler and Stefan Wilson

Takuma Sato’s spotter Chris Wheeler and RACER’s Marshall Pruett run through what to look for today at the Indy 500 where history will be made when four women go over the wall to perform pit stops, and then a surprise visitor to Gasoline Alley — Stefan Wilson — tells us about his progress after having back surgery a few days ago.

