IMS Museum tour with Marshall Pruett and curator Jason Vansickle

IMS Museum tour with Marshall Pruett and curator Jason Vansickle

Videos

IMS Museum tour with Marshall Pruett and curator Jason Vansickle

By May 27, 2023 10:00 AM

By |

Take a guided tour through the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum with its curator Jason Vansickle and RACER’s Marshall Pruett.

Presented by:

, , IndyCar, Videos

IndyCar Setup Sheet

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home