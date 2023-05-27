IMS Museum tour with Marshall Pruett and curator Jason Vansickle

Take a guided tour through the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum with its curator Jason Vansickle and RACER’s Marshall Pruett.
Formula 1 2m ago
Verstappen snatches last-gasp Monaco pole from Alonso
Max Verstappen beat Fernando Alonso to pole position with a last-gasp lap at the end of a thrilling and unpredictable qualifying session at (…)
USF Pro Championships 1hr ago
De Alba and Clark claim USF Pro championship wins
Mexico’s Salvador de Alba and Canadian Mac Clark emerged victorious in front of a large and appreciative crowd yesterday evening in the (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Verstappen fastest as Hamilton crash ends final Monaco practice early
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez controlled final practice at the Monaco Grand Prix before a Lewis Hamilton red flag ended the session (…)
NASCAR 12hr ago
Rhodes motors to first Truck Series win of 2023 at Charlotte
Grabbing the lead from Carson Hocevar after a restart on lap 111 of 134, Ben Rhodes pulled away to win Friday night’s North Carolina (…)
Trans Am 15hr ago
Defending Lime Rock TA2 winner Merrill grabs first pole of 2023
Reigning Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series champion and defending Lime Rock race winner (…)
IndyCar 18hr ago
Revised Indy aeroscreen progressing toward 2024 debut
The NTT IndyCar Series and its partners at Dallara, Pankl, and PPG are making steady progress on the second-generation aeroscreen that will (…)
IndyCar 19hr ago
Ganassi and Dixon win Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge
Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 9 team and Scott Dixon took down Team Penske and Will Power in the final of the Pit Stop Challenge, ahead of (…)
