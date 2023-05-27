Can Stefan Wilson name all 20 of his Indy 500 sponsors?

Can Stefan Wilson name all 20 of his Indy 500 sponsors?

By May 27, 2023 3:05 PM

The day before his Indianapolis 500 practice crash, Stefan Wilson was grilled by RACER’s Marshall Pruett to see if he could name all 20 of his sponsors, with a penalty for him if he failed and a penalty for Pruett if he nailed the long list.

