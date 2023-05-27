Can Stefan Wilson name all 20 of his Indy 500 sponsors?

The day before his Indianapolis 500 practice crash, Stefan Wilson was grilled by RACER’s Marshall Pruett to see if he could name all 20 of his sponsors, with a penalty for him if he failed and a penalty for Pruett if he nailed the long list.
