Indy 500 Trackside: Walk & Talk with Ed Carpenter

Three-time Indy 500 polesitter and hometown favorite Ed Carpenter joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for a walk down pit lane at the Speedway to discuss his life and career.
IndyCar 2hr ago
Sato heading into the Indy 500 unknown
Takuma Sato would like for Sunday’s race to be the next in an unending string of great 500-mile runs at the Indianapolis Motor (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
His focus on a Monaco win, Alonso sets future plans aside
Fernando Alonso promises to “attack more than any other weekend” as he feels he has a chance to win the Monaco Grand Prix, but left (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Losing Honda ‘a shame’ for Red Bull - Verstappen
Max Verstappen admits losing Honda is “a shame” for Red Bull after the announcement this week that the Japanese manufacturer will work (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Ferrari and Hamilton deny contract talks
Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton have both denied that there has been any contract discussions between the two, as the British driver continues (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Steiner unsure Haas will need works PU deal in 2026
Guenther Steiner doesn’t believe Haas will necessarily need a works power unit deal in future to be competitive in Formula 1. Aston (…)
Trans Am 8hr ago
Trans Am preview: Lime Rock Park
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli returns to action this weekend after a two-month hiatus with Lime Rock Park’s Trans Am (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 8hr ago
F5000 headed to Road America & Laguna Seca for the 55th Anniversary Revival Race Series
In less than two months, a select group of Formula 5000 race cars will be visiting the iconic Road America racetrack to relive and celebrate (…)
