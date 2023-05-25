Indy 500 Trackside: Walk & Talk with Ed Carpenter

Indy 500 Trackside: Walk & Talk with Ed Carpenter

Three-time Indy 500 polesitter and hometown favorite Ed Carpenter joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for a walk down pit lane at the Speedway to discuss his life and career.

