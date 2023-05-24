Legge and Rahal granted Thursday shakedown runs at Indy

Graham Rahal and Katherine Legge will be given 15 minutes to shake down their cars on Thursday following the accident triggered by Legge on Monday. Both drivers will be limited to making trips out of pit lane, running down the backstraight, and pitting immediately without completing full laps.

The purpose of the session is to give Rahal, who was asked to drive in place of the injured Stefan Wilson, a chance to get the freshly-built No. 24 Chevy — a replacement after the primary chassis was destroyed when Legge hit Wilson’s car from behind — up to temperature and up to some semblance of speed to allow his Cusick Motorsports/Dreyer & Reinbold Racing crew an opportunity to inspect the car and ensure everything is tight and ready for Friday’s final two-hour practice session.

Legge will also take part in the 4:30-4:45pm ET session with her rebuilt No. 44 Rahal Letterman Racing Honda to give the RLL crew a chance to perform the same safety checks and sign off on the car’s readiness for Friday and Sunday’s 500-mile race.