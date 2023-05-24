Indy 500 Trackside: Tuesday May 23 with RLL's Derek Davidson

Rahal Letterman Lanigan team manager Derek Davidson walks RACER’s Marshall Pruett through the response and rebuild efforts to get Katherine Legge’s crashed car ready for the Indy 500.

