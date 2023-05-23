Wilson to undergo surgery on fractured vertebra

The fracture to Stefan Wilson’s T12 vertebra will require the Cusick Motorsports/Dreyer & Reinbold Reinbold IndyCar Driver to undergo surgery.

Wilson, hit from behind by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Katherine Legge during Monday’s two-hour practice session, was taken to the local IU Health Methodist Hospital and admitted to the ER where he stayed for most of the day before being moved to a standard room later that night.

Additional imaging performed Tuesday morning revealed the severity of Wilson’s fracture and set the planning for his surgery in motion.

“Following further observations and tests on Tuesday, it was determined by the hospital’s medical staff that Wilson will require surgery to stabilize the fractured area,” the team confirmed. “The surgery will take place on Wednesday May 24.”

Wilson chose to stay in Indianapolis to undergo surgery and start rehabilitation, which is expected to last three months, before looking to return home with his wife to Colorado.

RLL’s Graham Rahal was announced Tuesday as Wilson’s stand-in with the newly-built No. 24 Chevy.