Indy 500 Trackside Report: Tuesday May 23 with Don Cusick

By May 23, 2023 7:08 PM

Cusick Motorsports owner Don Cusick joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss the crazy scenario where Graham Rahal will stand in for Stefan Wilson at the Indy 500, among other things, from Gasoline Alley.

