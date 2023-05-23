Indy 500 Trackside Report: Tuesday May 23 with Don Cusick

Cusick Motorsports owner Don Cusick joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss the crazy scenario where Graham Rahal will stand in for Stefan Wilson at the Indy 500, among other things, from Gasoline Alley.
Formula 1 42m ago
Why the Aston Martin/Honda marriage is a huge deal - for both sides
Don’t underestimate the scale of the news that Aston Martin will become the Honda works team from 2026. There’s something confusing (…)
Formula 1 42m ago
Honda has ‘no objections whatsoever’ to working with Alonso
Honda “will have no objections whatsoever” if Fernando Alonso is still one of Aston Martin’s drivers when its partnership begins in (…)
Formula 1 42m ago
Honda to return to F1 as Aston Martin works supplier in 2026
Honda will make a full-time return to Formula 1 in 2026 in partnership with Aston Martin as the works power unit supplier to the team. The (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Wilson to undergo surgery on fractured vertebra
The fracture to Stefan Wilson’s T12 vertebra will require the Cusick Motorsports/Dreyer & Reinbold Reinbold IndyCar Driver to undergo (…)
IndyCar 9hr ago
Rahal hitting reset ahead of DRR Indy 500 run
For Graham Rahal, the next couple of days are going to look very different to how he’d been planning his week out 24 hours ago. “I (…)
Industry 9hr ago
Women in Motorsports North America announces new executive director
Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to enabling opportunities for women across all (…)
Formula 1 11hr ago
McLaren reveals triple crown livery for Monaco and Spain
McLaren will run a special livery marking its Triple Crown success at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix alongside its Indianapolis 500 (…)
IndyCar 13hr ago
Rahal to replace Wilson at DRR for Indianapolis 500
Graham Rahal cherishes the year he spent as teammate to the late Justin Wilson in 2008, when the teenager learned important things (…)
