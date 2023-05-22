Legge, Wilson crash heavily in Indy 500 practice

A crash-free month of May came to an end during Monday’s two-hour practice session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when Katherine Legge speared the rear of Stefan Wilson’s car in Turn 1, sending both drivers hard into the barrier.

Extra time was taken to remove Wilson from his No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevy, with the tall Englishman being strapped to a gurney and loaded into an ambulance. Wilson gave a thumbs-up before the doors were closed. Legge was seen and released after visiting IndyCar’s medical staff.

Of the two cars, Legge’s briefly caught air but never completely left the track and while Wilson’s car remained on the ground, the front of the tub appeared to be badly damaged.

Regarding Wilson, IMS Medical Director Julia Vaizer said, “I can tell you that he’s doing well. He’s being transported to a local hospital for advanced imaging and further evaluation.”

Like Wilson, the status of Legge’s ability to continue in the event with the same car remains unclear.

“The cars in front of me were checking up and I lifted as much as I could, downshifted, and hit the brakes, but that wasn’t enough,” she said.