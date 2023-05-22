Jr III Racing to host fan day

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competitor Jr III Racing will host a fan day at its Mooresville, North Carolina race shop. The event this Thursday will allow fans to see the team’s Ligier JS P320, its collection of BMWs and tour the team’s transporter and shop.

“We are excited for our first-ever fan day,” team owner Billy Glavin said. “We had a bit of an open house when we first moved to the shop we are in now, but we have grown so much since then. I think it will be great to have people get an inside look inside an IMSA shop. A lot of people get to see inside NASCAR shops, so why not an IMSA one? The team is really looking forward to seeing everyone who comes out.”

Front Row Motorsports located on the other side of Mooresville will also be hosting an open house in the lead-up to this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Team merchandise will be available for purchase as well as giveaways. The event will begin at 10:00am ET and end at 12:00 pm ET. Jr III Racing’s shop is located at 181 Thunder Road, Mooresville, NC. It is on the same street at Kyle Bush Motorsport’s headquarters.