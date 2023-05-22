Indy 500 Trackside Report: Hybrid engine roundtable part 1

May 22, 2023

Take a first and exclusive look at the NTT IndyCar Series’ new hybrid engine technology that’s coming in 2024 done in partnership with Chevrolet and Honda in RACER’s four-part series.

