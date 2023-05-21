Foyt's fastest Indy 500 rookie - Benjamin Pedersen

Foyt's fastest Indy 500 rookie - Benjamin Pedersen

Videos

Foyt's fastest Indy 500 rookie - Benjamin Pedersen

By May 21, 2023 8:57 PM

By |

A.J. Foyt Racing’s Benjamin Pedersen starred in Indy 500 qualifying, earning 11th on the grid, and he spoke with RACER’s Marshall Pruett afterwards.

, , IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home