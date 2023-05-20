Rossi opens Indy 500 qualifying with 233.528mph salvo

Rossi opens Indy 500 qualifying with 233.528mph salvo

Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi led Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou in the speed charts after 32 of the 34 cars completed their first qualifying runs at the for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, as Penske elected to pull two of its aces out of the qualifying line before setting a time.

Ryan Hunter-Reay kicked off the initial qualifying runs and 5h50m of action. The 2014 winner set an average of 231.613mph in his Dreyer & Reinbold Chevrolet with a first lap of 232.319mph and a fourth lap of 230.870. Colton Herta’s Andretti Autosport Honda average was 0.34mph faster.

2018 winner Will Power suffered less than 1.1mph dropoff from his initial 232.913mph and delivered a solid 232.330mph average, but his former Team Penske teammate Helio Castroneves had a couple of alarming moments. His Meyer Shank Racing Honda suffered severe understeer at Turn 1 on lap three that forced him to back off before sliding up the track in Turn 2 on lap four, scraping the wall.

The sixth runner, defending winner Marcus Ericsson, was the first driver to turn a lap of 233mph – a 233.324mph – and lost only 1mph over the four laps, moving to the top of the speed charts with an average of 232.735mph. But his moment didn’t last long as Alexander Rossi’s Arrow McLaren Chevy was a 234.177 on the opening lap and, while he dropped into the 232s on his final lap, his average was an excellent 233.528mph.

Five-time Indy polesitter Scott Dixon, the 2008 race winner, had an overnight engine change – as did Ganassi teammate Alex Palou – and produced a very consistent run, losing only 0.729mph from first lap to last. It produced second, a hair quicker than Ericsson. The 2019 pole- and race-winner Simon Pagenaud in the second MSR car redefined consistency, all laps within 0.322mph, but his average was 231.687.

Rookie Benjamin Pedersen won the admiration of all with third fastest (at the time), his AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy splitting Dixon from Ericsson, but fellow Scandinavian Felix Rosenqvist made it an Arrow McLaren 1-2 with an average of 233.099mph. Teammate Tony Kanaan, prepping for his final Indy 500, clocked sixth to knock Power down to seventh, and the pair of them were demoted by three-time Indy polesitter Ed Carpenter.

RC Enerson, for first-time Indy participants Abel Motorsports, did an excellent job to land a 231.129mph average, appearing to keep himself – for now – clear of having to battle for the last row of the grid on Sunday. His efforts were highlighted by Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s continued struggles. While Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey looked consistent but slow, poor Graham Rahal had a horrendous run, the car appearing to understeer in and oversteer out. His average was 228.526, a 5.3mph dropoff from first lap until last.

Rinus VeeKay, who has never started the 500 lower than fourth, grabbed second with a 233.395mph average to go second, while Pato O’Ward made it three McLarens in the top four with a 233.252mph average. Both of those efforts were particularly impressive as track temperature was now well over 100 degrees.

By contrast, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s chassis switch for Callum Ilott has not (yet) paid off, as the former Formula 2 ace was wrestling hard throughout his run, almost brushing the Turn 1 wall.

Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato was worryingly close to the SAFER barrier at Turn 3 but he kept his throttle flat and produced sixth fastest average.

Santino Ferrucci confirmed the pace of the Foyt cars, his stars ’n’ stripes livery streaking around the track at an average of 233.147mph to snatch fourth from Rosenqvist, while teammate Pedersen was still firmly in the top 12.

Ganassi’s fourth bullet, Alex Palou, produced an opening lap of 234.248mph – stronger than Rossi’s first – but the dropoff was greater and slotted into second on average.

Kyle Kirkwood became the fastest Andretti Autosport car, slotting into 14th, just ahead of Power, while series returnee Katherine Legge was comfortably in, well ahead of her RLL colleagues with an average over 231mph. Agustin Canapino in the second Juncos Hollinger car did a similarly impressive job to take 22nd.

Team Penske elected to pull Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden out of the qualifying line. The pair had drawn 32nd and 34th in the running order for their first attempts, so as team president Tim Cindric explained to NBC, taking the cars back to the garage allowed them unlimited setup changes (as opposed to the four allowed while in the qualifying line).

P

No

Name

QSpeed

QLap0Speed

QLap1Speed

QLap2Speed

QLap3Speed

QLap4Speed

QStatus

Engine

Team

1

7

 Alexander Rossi

233.528

219.550

234.177

233.757

233.389

232.796

 Qualified – Opening Day

Chevy

 Arrow McLaren

2

10

 Alex Palou

233.398

222.526

234.248

233.698

233.113

232.540

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Chip Ganassi Racing

3

21

 Rinus VeeKay

233.395

218.594

233.902

233.608

233.132

232.940

 Qualified – Opening Day

Chevy

 Ed Carpenter Racing

4

5

 Pato O’Ward

233.252

218.272

233.829

233.381

232.943

232.857

 Qualified – Opening Day

Chevy

 Arrow McLaren

5

14

 Santino Ferrucci

233.147

216.114

233.564

233.237

233.111

232.676

 Qualified – Opening Day

Chevy

 AJ Foyt Enterprises

6

6

 Felix Rosenqvist

233.099

218.654

233.547

233.130

233.052

232.669

 Qualified – Opening Day

Chevy

 Arrow McLaren

7

9

 Scott Dixon

232.914

221.799

233.297

233.050

232.743

232.568

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Chip Ganassi Racing

8

11

 Takuma Sato

232.857

221.026

233.533

233.245

232.799

231.857

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Chip Ganassi Racing

9

55

 Benjamin Pedersen

232.739

220.250

233.297

232.847

232.573

232.242

 Qualified – Opening Day

Chevy

 AJ Foyt Enterprises

10

8

 Marcus Ericsson

232.735

220.931

233.324

232.681

232.629

232.309

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Chip Ganassi Racing

11

33

 Ed Carpenter

232.620

217.234

233.374

232.767

232.445

231.897

 Qualified – Opening Day

Chevy

 Ed Carpenter Racing

12

66

 Tony Kanaan

232.446

217.477

233.504

232.796

231.880

231.615

 Qualified – Opening Day

Chevy

 Arrow McLaren

13

20

 Conor Daly

232.433

218.174

233.129

232.703

232.153

231.752

 Qualified – Opening Day

Chevy

 Ed Carpenter Racing

14

27

 Kyle Kirkwood

232.390

222.873

233.129

232.506

231.974

231.955

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Andretti Autosport

15

12

 Will Power

232.330

214.367

232.913

232.416

232.116

231.877

 Qualified – Opening Day

Chevy

 Team Penske

16

28

 Romain Grosjean

231.997

223.608

232.580

232.099

231.758

231.554

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Andretti Autosport

17

26

 Colton Herta

231.951

222.840

232.469

231.873

231.753

231.708

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

18

60

 Simon Pagenaud

231.687

219.938

231.514

231.836

231.735

231.665

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Meyer Shank Racing

19

98

 Marco Andretti

231.682

222.207

232.331

231.999

231.202

231.198

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Andretti

20

23

 Ryan Hunter-Reay

231.613

215.815

232.319

232.142

231.127

230.870

 Qualified – Opening Day

Chevy

 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

21

24

 Stefan Wilson

231.356

220.326

231.882

231.357

230.802

231.386

 Qualified – Opening Day

Chevy

 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

22

78

 Agustin Canapino

231.320

219.379

232.514

231.615

230.832

230.330

 Qualified – Opening Day

Chevy

 Juncos Holling Racing

23

29

 Devlin DeFrancesco

231.273

223.073

231.885

231.389

231.018

230.805

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

24

50

 RC Enerson

231.129

217.207

231.966

231.433

230.899

230.224

 Qualified – Opening Day

Chevy

 Abel Motorsports

25

44

 Katherine Legge

231.070

208.683

231.596

231.380

230.679

230.627

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

26

18

 David Malukas

230.779

206.997

231.134

231.058

230.522

230.403

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

27

45

 Christian Lundgaard

230.522

221.539

230.724

230.487

230.643

230.233

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

28

06

 Helio Castroneves

230.410

222.224

231.860

231.388

228.501

229.924

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Meyer Shank Racing

29

30

 Jack Harvey

230.098

217.415

230.470

230.205

229.917

229.802

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

30

51

 Sting Ray Robb

229.955

210.445

230.313

230.084

229.676

229.747

 Qualified – Opening Day

Honda

 Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

34

15

 Graham Rahal

228.526

217.336

230.561

229.724

228.700

225.194

 Bumped

Honda

 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

35

77

 Callum Ilott

227.720

218.807

229.959

228.174

226.745

226.041

 Bumped

Chevy

 Juncos Hollinger Racing
