Suarez, Buescher on pole for All-Star heats at North Wilkesboro

Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher will start from the pole in their respective heat races for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.
The two earned the positions thanks to their fast pit crews in the Pit Crew Challenge which set the lineups for the All-Star Open and the two heats races for the All-Star Race.
The No. 99 team for Suarez at Trackhouse Racing had a pit stop time of 13.297s.
Buescher’s No. 17 team from RFK Racing had a 13.381s pit stop.
Results of the two heat races will set the lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Race — Heat No. 1 for the inside row and Heat No. 2 the outside.
The heats begin at 7:20 p.m. ET Saturday.
Heat No. 1:
Daniel Suarez: 13.297s
Chase Elliott: 13.572s
Joey Logano: 13.835s
Denny Hamlin: 14.089s
Chase Briscoe: 14.674s
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 15.063s
Austin Cindric: 15.154s
Kevin Harvick: 15.579s
Ryan Blaney: 18.819s (5s penalty for loose wheel)
Christopher Bell: 20.064s (5s penalty for loose wheel)
Erik Jones: 21.359s
Heat No. 2:
Chris Buescher: 13.381s
Austin Dillon: 13.712s
William Byron: 13.867s
Ross Chastain: 14.373s
Kyle Larson: 14.687s
Martin Truex Jr.: 15.115s
Bubba Wallace: 15.167s
Brad Keselowski: 18.044s (5s penalty for loose wheel)
Kyle Busch: 19.531s (5s penalty for crew over the wall too soon)
Tyler Reddick: 21.034s (5s penalty for loose wheel)
