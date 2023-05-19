Suarez, Buescher on pole for All-Star heats at North Wilkesboro

Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher will start from the pole in their respective heat races for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.

The two earned the positions thanks to their fast pit crews in the Pit Crew Challenge which set the lineups for the All-Star Open and the two heats races for the All-Star Race.

The No. 99 team for Suarez at Trackhouse Racing had a pit stop time of 13.297s.

Buescher’s No. 17 team from RFK Racing had a 13.381s pit stop.

Results of the two heat races will set the lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Race — Heat No. 1 for the inside row and Heat No. 2 the outside.

The heats begin at 7:20 p.m. ET Saturday.

Heat No. 1:

Daniel Suarez: 13.297s

Chase Elliott: 13.572s

Joey Logano: 13.835s

Denny Hamlin: 14.089s

Chase Briscoe: 14.674s

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 15.063s

Austin Cindric: 15.154s

Kevin Harvick: 15.579s

Ryan Blaney: 18.819s (5s penalty for loose wheel)

Christopher Bell: 20.064s (5s penalty for loose wheel)

Erik Jones: 21.359s

Heat No. 2:

Chris Buescher: 13.381s

Austin Dillon: 13.712s

William Byron: 13.867s

Ross Chastain: 14.373s

Kyle Larson: 14.687s

Martin Truex Jr.: 15.115s

Bubba Wallace: 15.167s

Brad Keselowski: 18.044s (5s penalty for loose wheel)

Kyle Busch: 19.531s (5s penalty for crew over the wall too soon)

Tyler Reddick: 21.034s (5s penalty for loose wheel)