How do you make high boost at the Indy 500?

By May 19, 2023 1:01 PM

IndyCar allows its teams to use extra turbocharger boost to increase qualifying speeds at Indianapolis 500, but how is that bump in horsepower made? Honda Performance Development shows RACER’s Marshall Pruett how it’s done.

