Fast Friday recap with Marshall Pruett and Marcus Ericsson

Fast Friday recap with Marshall Pruett and Marcus Ericsson

Videos

Fast Friday recap with Marshall Pruett and Marcus Ericsson

By May 19, 2023 7:47 PM

By |

RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the day’s activities at the Indy 500 and is joined by defending race winner Marcus Ericsson.

, , , IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

Comments

  • https://portlandforum.net/fast-friday-recap-with-marshall-pruett-and-marcus-ericsson/ Fast Friday recap with Marshall Pruett and Marcus Ericsson -

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home