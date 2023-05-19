F4 U.S. reveals new Ligier chassis for 2024

Ahead of this weekend’s second round of the Formula 4 United States Championship at Road America, Ligier Automotive North America and championship organizer Parella Motorsports Holdings introduced teams and drivers to their future car, the Ligier JS F422. The new-generation F4 will make its debut in the championship in 2024, replacing the Ligier JS F4 which has been the exclusive chassis of the F4 U.S. championship since its launch in 2016.

The constructor and organizer aim to provide teams and drivers with an even more competitive and safe race ar to start and build their championship credentials before progressing to the the Formula Regional Americas Championship. The Ligier JS F422 comes with the latest FIA specifications in terms of safety, including the halo anti-impact system and reinforced protection at the front, rear and sides. In terms of performance, the new F4 will be powered by a new engine, the Ligier Storm V4.

“I am extremely proud of introducing this Ligier F422 to the F4 U.S. Championship team and drivers,” said Max Crawford of Ligier Automotive North America. “It embodies the best of design, technology and safety, together with this amazing, innovative engine package. I want to express my admiration and appreciation to our Ligier Automotive group and our partners for their passion and their ingenuity, which has culminated in the launch of the incredible car in the F4 U.S. Championship.”

“We’re thrilled to unveil the Liger JS F422,” said Tony Parella, CEO of Parella Motorsports Holdings, the exclusive rightsholder to F4 U.S. “This new chassis has been a long time in the making, and I know our friends at Ligier Automotive have put countless days, weeks and months into the development of it. It’s truly the latest and greatest, meeting all of the specifications from the FIA. We’re pleased that we’re able to share it with the paddock, and look forward to seeing it in competition next season. I couldn’t be more excited for the future of this series.”