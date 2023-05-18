IMSA expects crowd interest to keep growing in coming events

Coming off a weekend where WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca reported a record increase in advanced ticket sales for its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series event, IMSA President John Doonan says tracks further along in the IMSA season are also seeing increased interest.

“In talking to all of our race promoters, they’re seeing a definite trend and increase (in ticket sales),” Doonan said.

“I’ve already talked to Michael Printup (President of Watkins Glen) which is the next big one for us. I know the team in Detroit, Michael Montri (President of Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix) and his staff are excited about moving downtown and what that’s going to bring.

“Even looking down to the season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and Motul Petit Le Mans, we’re also seeing interest and excitement about the overall platform coming. It’s a good situation for the sport, really good for the sport, and now we just need to take advantage and get those fans to come and taste it, and then have them keep coming back.”

The added interest is not just being seen at the track, but also through IMSA’s TV partners and the series’ bespoke content such as its Win the Weekend YouTube series.

“I’m really proud of the momentum that we’re experiencing as a championship with the first four races of the season in the books,” Doonan said. “But I think more importantly, the overall momentum is from those who are taking in our broadcasts from the NBC broadcasts, or now, our Win the Weekend series.

“When you’re averaging a million and a half viewers for a 15-minute documentary series, and we’re seeing increases in overall viewership, I think that’s great for the sport, great for all of our teams and partners, and certainly great for IMSA.”