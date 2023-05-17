TV ratings: Darlington, Indy GP

The NASCAR Cup Series averaged a 1.43 Nielsen rating and 2.689 million household viewers for last Sunday’s race at Darlington, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was basically unchanged from last year’s 1.45/2.614m which also aired on cable network FS1.

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series was on FOX from Darlington Saturday and averaged a 0.74/1.271m, a healthy bump from last year’s 0.58/876,000 on FS1.

Saturday’s NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis Grand Prix averaged a 0.46/715,000 on NBC, down from a 0.60/998,000 on the same time and channel last year.

IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship was back on NBC Sunday from Laguna Seca and averaged a 0.31/482,000.

The Craftsman Truck Series race from Darlington on Friday night averaged 0.27/479,000 on FS1, down from 0.37/583,000 last year.

Monster Energy Supercross action from Salt Lake City Saturday night on USA network averaged 0.07/126,000.

In the 18-49 age demographic, the Cup race led the way with 555,000 viewers, followed by 242K for Xfinity, 120K for IndyCar, 117K for Trucks and 74K for IMSA.