Pikes Peak adds GT4 class for 2024

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has announced a new Pikes Peak GT4 Trophy by Yokohama, to debut with the 102nd running of the race in 2024. The division represents a new direction for the event, adding one of sports car racing’s most prominent modern categories to what is already one of the most diverse entry lists of any race in the world.

“The GT4 racing platform is a big part of today’s racing world, and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said Melissa Eickhoff, PPIHC Executive Director. “The Pikes Peak GT4 Trophy by Yokohama broadens our existing efforts to a wider range of entries for future editions of the PPIHC, and we expect it to attract plenty of first-time Hill Climb racers to the mountain in the coming years.”

The Pikes Peak GT4 Trophy by Yokohama will replace the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama division after the 2023 running. The new division will be run in partnership with SRO, with the intent of opening the event up to more competitors and manufacturers. Like the current spec Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama division, which features the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport, all entries will run on the Yokohama ADVAN A052 tire.

“The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is an iconic event in motorsports and Yokohama is thrilled to carry on our longstanding partnership with PPIHC as the exclusive tire of the new Pikes Peak GT4 Trophy by Yokohama class,” said Tricia Wall, Yokohama Tire motorsports manager. “With its excellent performance and wide range of fitments, the Yokohama ADVAN A052 is the perfect tire for a GT4 class.”

The 101st running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is set for Sunday, June 25.