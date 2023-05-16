Tuesday May 16 at the Indy 500

RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the day’s activities at the Indy 500.
IndyCar 4hr ago
No sponsor logos, no problem for Dreyer & Reinbold
Dennis Reinbold finds himself in a unique situation with the No. 23 Chevy he’s entered for 2012 Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Imola F1 set-up disrupted due to flood risk
Preparations for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix have been disrupted after the paddock was evacuated due to a flood risk. Formula 1 (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Reddick, 23XI penalized for Darlington technical breach
Tyler Reddick and his No. 45 team from 23XI Racing have been docked 10 driver and owner points for the pre-race inspection issue over the (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Opening day of Indy 500 practice rained off
Rain showers have forced the cancellation of Tuesday’s opening practice session for the 107th Indianapolis 500. Track activity is (…)
GT 8hr ago
C6 quadriplegic Torsten Gross readies for International GT Debut at Lime Rock Park
There is no place like home, and Just Hands Foundation founder Torsten Gross will look to make the most of his home track advantage this (…)
Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup 8hr ago
Whelen Engineering and Team Fox Racing for a Cure announce Mazda MX-5 Cup car giveaway
Whelen Engineering, Flis Performance, and Team Fox, the grassroots community fundraising program of The Michael J. Fox Foundation, are (…)
IMSA 9hr ago
Farano released from hospital following Laguna Seca LMP2 crash
Tower Motorsports LMP2 driver John Farano has been released from the hospital following a crash during Sunday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar (…)
Extreme E 11hr ago
Extreme E no longer looking at U.S. event for 2023
Extreme E’s fourth event of the season will no longer take place in the Amazon or the United States, the electric off-road series’ (…)
Formula 1 11hr ago
Mercedes thinking long-term with latest upgrades
Mercedes’ upgrades at the Emilia-Romagna grand prix are designed to put the team in a position to challenge for championships in future (…)
