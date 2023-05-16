Indy 500 Walk and Talk with Marcus Ericsson

Reigning Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for the latest edition of our Walk and Talk life and career interview series.
GT 42m ago
C6 quadriplegic Torsten Gross readies for International GT Debut at Lime Rock Park
There is no place like home, and Just Hands Foundation founder Torsten Gross will look to make the most of his home track advantage this (…)
Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup 50m ago
Whelen Engineering and Team Fox Racing for a Cure announce Mazda MX-5 Cup car giveaway
Whelen Engineering, Flis Performance, and Team Fox, the grassroots community fundraising program of The Michael J. Fox Foundation, are (…)
IMSA 1hr ago
Farano released from hospital following Laguna Seca LMP2 crash
Tower Motorsports LMP2 driver John Farano has been released from the hospital following a crash during Sunday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar (…)
Extreme E 3hr ago
Extreme E no longer looking at U.S. event for 2023
Extreme E’s fourth event of the season will no longer take place in the Amazon or the United States, the electric off-road series’ (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Mercedes thinking long-term with latest upgrades
Mercedes’ upgrades at the Emilia-Romagna grand prix are designed to put the team in a position to challenge for championships in future (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
New FIA Grade 1-spec circuit launched in Hungary
A new FIA Grade 1-specification circuit named Balaton Park has been completed and launched in Hungary, following investment of over (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Pirelli aiming for qualifying tire rule trial at Imola
Pirelli is set to carry out a trial of a new qualifying tire rule at the Emilia-Romagna grand prix that dictates which compound can be (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
What's next for the Race For Equality & Change program?
The formation of Penske Entertainment’s Race For Equality & Change program is approaching its third anniversary. Created in the (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Marks had "some difficult conversations" in the wake of latest Chastain incident
Justin Marks spent his Monday having difficult conversations in the aftermath of Ross Chastain colliding with Kyle Larson at Darlington (…)
Comments