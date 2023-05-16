Farano released from hospital following Laguna Seca LMP2 crash

Tower Motorsports LMP2 driver John Farano has been released from the hospital following a crash during Sunday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Farano’s No. 8 ORECA 07 hit the barriers at turn five and the Canadian was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to the team, he was released after spending several hours under observation.

“Tower Motorsports and John Farano would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the medical team at Laguna Seca and at the Natividad Hospital for their incredible work and attentive care,” Tower Motorsports said in a statement. “The team would also like to thank IMSA for their swift and prompt support following the accident.”

Farano will be racing with Tower Motorsports at the 24 Hours of Le Mans alongside Rene Rast and Ricky Taylor.