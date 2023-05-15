BorgWarner bonus awaits Ericsson at Indy

If Marcus Ericsson can win back-to-back Indianapolis 500s, he’ll pocket an additional $420,000 from BorgWarner, makers of the turbochargers used in the NTT IndyCar Series and the world-famous Indianapolis 500 trophy which debuted in 1937.

The prize money bonus was established by BorgWarner in 1995 and has only been claimed once since its establishment when Helio Castroneves earned victories at the 2001 and 2002 Indy 500s. With the rolling nature of the prize where $20,000 has been added on an annual basis since the Brazilian’s pair of consecutive wins, Ericsson stands to claim the $420,000 if he can win the 107th edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

As noted by BorgWarner, the money Ericsson can earn is more than the entire purse for the 1961 Indy 500, and in concert with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s purse for the May 28 race, the Swede could pocket more than $2 million if he pays a return visit to victory lane.

“It would be incredible to win that bonus, wow!” the Chip Ganassi Racing driver said. “That’s a lot of dollars and krona! Maybe if I win again BorgWarner will give me both krona and U.S. dollars, ha ha. The last year has been an amazing experience and I’d have to say one the highlights was having the Borg-Warner Trophy travel to Sweden and to my hometown, Kumla. Let’s do it again, two Indy 500’s in a row, and that BorgWarner bonus would be great, I’ll take it!”

On the entry list of 34 drivers, Ericsson is one of nine Indy 500 winners along with four-timer Castroneves, two-time winner Takuma Sato, and Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, and Ryan Hunter-Reay.