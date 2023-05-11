Dickinson savoring memories after Miami GP Porsche Cup sweep

Riley Dickinson winning Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America races is nothing new, but his latest display of dominance with his No. 53 Racing for Children’s Kellymoss Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car — winning both round five on Saturday and round six on Sunday at the Grand Prix of Miami — was especially meaningful for the Texan.

“Having the U.S. National Anthem on an F1 podium is something I will remember a long time. I am still a bit lost for words on that experience,” said Dickinson. “That is, hands down, the coolest experience I have had in my racing career so far.

While still just days short of his 21st birthday, Dickinson is already an accomplished veteran of Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America. Having started every round in the Porsche one-make championship, the driver from New Braunfels, Texas now has six victories, five of which have come this season. He feels the competition is continuing to intensify, though.

“The racing was quite good under the green flag,” he noted. “I am very proud to say I won the first race with that partnership. A huge thank you to everyone at Kellymoss for all of their hard work. And to Porsche Motorsport North America for giving all the drivers and the teams an opportunity to come and compete at such a first-class venue. The atmosphere was second to none. Being able to be the leadup race to Formula 1, I think we hit the nail on the head as far as excitement was concerned.”

The premier Porsche single-marque series campaigned both of its 40-minute races in front of the massive F1 crowd around the Miami International Autodrome. Race winners in each class were replicated both days. Dickinson was overall and Pro class winner while his Kellymoss teammate, Efrin Castro from the Dominican Republic, won the Pro-Am class and Mark Kvamme (Columbus, Ohio) earned the top spot both days for the Am class drivers.

The remainder of the class podium rotated behind Dickinson in Miami. It was Australia’s Tom Sargent who pushed the Texan across the finish line on Saturday with Michal McCann (Canton, Ohio) in third place. In race two, the pressure came from the only driver to better Dickinson in 2023, Britain’s Will Martin, who finished in second place just ahead of countrymen Alex Sedgwick.

Porsche Selected Drivers Kay van Berlo and Trenton Estep were both in attendance at Miami. Estep, who is a regular behind the wheel of MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R in the SRO, was on-site coaching the MDK Carrera Cup drivers. Van Berlo made a one-off appearance to compete in his adopted hometown in the No. 33 ACCELERATING PERFORMANCE Porsche. The winningest driver in series history, a full-season driver for the Kellymoss with Riley team in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, immediately found speed again in the one-make series. He retired early from race one, finishing 36th after being hit by a competitor. An intense run through the field saw a fourth-place finish in race two. The senior at the University of Miami is set to graduate this month.

Porsche Deluxe Female Driver Development Program scholarship recipient Sabre Cook raced to her best finish in the series thus far. The rookie charged the No. 37 Deluxe Kellymoss Porsche to a seventh-place finish in race one. She followed with a ninth place result on Sunday.

Up next for the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America are Rounds 7 and 8 at Watkins Glen International, June 23-25. All races air on the Peacock streaming app, on IMSA.tv and at PorscheCarreraCup.us before being archived on Porsche Motorsport North America TV: (https://www.youtube.com/c/PorscheMotorsportNorthAmerica) and http://www.PorscheCarreraCup.us.