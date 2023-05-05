Newman returning to NASCAR Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing

Ryan Newman will make a return to NASCAR Cup Series competition by running select races for Rick Ware Racing.

The team announced Friday that the former Cup Series rookie of the year will make his first appearance with the team next weekend at Darlington Raceway. Newman is an 18-time winner in the Cup Series, including a triumph in the 2008 Daytona 500.

Newman has not run a Cup Series race since 2021, which was his last season driving the No. 6 Ford for Jack Roush. He has 725 career starts.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Rick Ware Racing and Ford,” Newman said. “I think this will be good for all of us with our combined experience and knowledge. Being part of the throwback weekend at one of my favorite tracks in Darlington is pretty special. After recently being named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, it carries even some significance.”

Newman has made 26 starts at Darlington with 14 top-10 finishes.

“I remember watching ‘Thursday Night Thunder’ on ESPN and seeing Ryan compete against some stout competition in those days,” said team owner Rick Ware. “I became a fan then, and when he first came to NASCAR, I knew he was going to be a great driver and win a lot of races.

“He brings great depth and insight to RWR while we continue to grow our team. Ryan’s been a great ambassador for our sport and Ford. We’re really looking forward to racing with him this season.”

Additional races for Newman beyond Darlington will be revealed at a later date.