Madison Kimmer earns 2023 Rod Campbell Award

Madison Kinner has been named the third annual recipient of the Rod Campbell Award. Set to receive paid apprenticeship-style work in the summer of 2023 in several different areas of the motorsports and automotive industry, Kinner will begin her work immediately as she looks to launch her future career in the fast-paced world of motorsports.

“I’m incredibly honored to be named the 2023 Rod Campbell Award winner,” said Kinner. “It’s an amazing opportunity to gain invaluable experience in the motorsports industry. I’m sure that what I learn in this program will help me in my future career, and I am extremely excited to get started.”

Now finished her third year at the Ohio State University, Kinner has been studying journalism with a minor in media production and analysis. Working as an assistant editor for Ohio State’s student newspaper, The Lantern, Madison was also the Social Media intern for Ohio State’s Sports and Society Initiative. In May 2022, Madison was able to join Ed Carpenter Racing as a social media and public relations intern for Ed Carpenter Racing and assisted in the capture and editing of content for Instagram, writing press releases, and assisting the team in other ways throughout the Month of May and the famed Indianapolis 500.

The award was established to perpetuate a launchpad of opportunity for young professionals looking to begin successful careers in the automotive and motorsports arenas. Madison, who is the third annual award winner, will receive four to six weeks of paid apprenticeship-style experience in companies run by Campbell’s proteges who include Sean Jones, Townsend Bell, Jeff Swoboda, Jason Campbell, David Scheinberg, Steve Madincea, Chris Lencheski and Paul Pfanner.

Kinner added, “My passion is motorsports, and not only am I thankful for this amazing opportunity, I look forward to following in the footsteps of previous award winners to gain the necessary knowledge and experience to help launch a successful career.”

With a wealth of knowledge already secured, contacts to grow in the future, and now part of the Rod Campbell Award program, Madison Kinner was chosen by a panel made up of automotive and motorsport executives and will now continue to gain paid experience with companies within the motorsports and automotive industry throughout the summer of 2023.