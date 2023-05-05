F1 technical updates: 2023 Miami Grand Prix

A new Ferrari floor is the standout development amid the few updates brought by teams to the Miami Grand Prix.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur had already confirmed the Scuderia’s development plan would kick in from this weekend’s race in Florida and the team has brought a new floor that focuses on the front-to-mid sections of the car and the diffuser. Ferrari says the new floor is intended to reduce losses in those areas, improving aerodynamic performance and car efficiency.

Of the front-running teams, only Aston Martin has also brought anything new compared to Baku, although its updated cooling louvers are circuit-specific to counter the high temperatures in Miami.

There’s also a new floor at Haas as one of the other major updates, with the team aiming to control the pressure distribution better, something it says will increase aerodynamic efficiency at all speeds.

AlphaTauri has two changes to its car this weekend, with an upgrade to the front wing creating more local load generated by adaptations to the outside edge of the tip as well as the inboard section. There is also an addition of a wing element underneath the mirror assembly ahead of the sidepod, helping to direct higher-energy airflow to the rear of the car to increase downforce.

The only other new part submitted by teams is at Alfa Romeo, where a tweak that allows the team to run its beam wing without an additional flap has been developed to offer up different drag solutions specific to the circuit in Miami.

