TV ratings: Barber, Baku and Dover

Rain force postponement of last Sunday’s scheduled NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover to Monday, where the FS1 telecast averaged 1.067 million viewers per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com (the rating number was not yet available). While not bad for a Monday, that was down from 1.487m for last year’s Sunday telecast on FS1, which was also hit by rain.

The NTT IndyCar Series race from Barber Motorsports Park on NBC Sunday averaged an 0.57 and 930,000 viewers, nearly unchanged from a 0.59/920K last year. However, NBC Sports reports that Total Audience Delivery counting streaming was 972,000, making it the most watched Barber race on record.

Formula 1 warmed up for this weekend’s return to ABC with a a strong audience for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which averaged an 0.53 Nielsen rating and 958,000 viewers on ESPN, up 15% over last year’s race which ran in June. Saturday’s F1 sprint race also did well, drawing 883,000 viewers.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover ran as scheduled on Saturday and averaged 0.41/674,000, a big drop from 0.59/926K in 2022.

Monster Energy Supercross was on NBC Saturday afternoon from Nashville and averaged 0.31/494,000.

Coverage of the Camping World Drag Racing Series finals from Charlotte on Sunday averaged 0.28/472,000 on FS1.