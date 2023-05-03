Dirt track racing documentary series set for Fox Sports

Fox Sports Films will debut a five-part documentary series later this month of behind-the-scenes chronicles from dirt tracks across the country.

“Dirt: The Last Great American Sport” will debut Tuesday, May 16 at 7pm ET on FS1. The series was produced by FloSports Studios.

“Fox Sports Films is excited to partner with FloSports Studios to give racing fans a front-row seat to one of the most riveting and extreme American sports with this new series,” said Barry Nugent, vice president of programming at Fox Sports. “‘Dirt: The Last Great American Sport’ will showcase an all-access look at some of the best drivers in the sport as they tear up the dirt in one of the oldest and purest forms of racing.”

Some of the biggest dirt racing events in the country will be shown throughout the series, such as the Chili Bowl, King’s Royal, and BC39. Throughout will be commentary from some of the sport’s biggest names along with crew members, fans, and family members.

Among the drivers featured in the series that shows racing and life away from the racetrack is NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who splits his time running — and winning — on dirt and in NASCAR.

Justin Grant, the 2022 USAC Silver Crown champion, is also featured. As is the 2019 USAC National Midget champion Tyler Courtney and 19-time USAC National Series winner Thomas Meseraull.

“FloSports is thrilled to unveil the untold saga of American dirt track racing, captivating racing fans with an immersive and cinematic journey,” said Ray Machuca, EVP of films and entertainment at FloSports. “Viewers will be thrown into the heart-pounding, adrenaline-fueled world of dirt track racing, experiencing the exhilarating highs and crushing lows through the eyes of the fearless drivers themselves.”