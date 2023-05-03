Argentina football colors for Canapino at Indy 500

The colors of Argentina’s flag and logos from its national Argentine Football Association will adorn Agustin Canapino’s No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevy for the Indianapolis 500.

Winners of the most recent World Cup, the Argentinian soccer-themed entry will be driven by the 33-year-old rookie from Argentina for the team co-owned by countryman Ricardo Juncos and American businessman Brad Hollinger.

“As an Argentinean, I am proud to have the colors of my country and the Argentinean Football Association with us for this edition of the Indy 500 race,” said Juncos, who orchestrated the Visit Argentina sponsorship that sees AFA join as an extension of the program. “To be able to bring together the two greatest passions of Argentines, together with the AFA and Agustin Canapino, in the most important and oldest event in the history of world motorsport, the 500, is a dream come true. I believe it will undoubtedly be a historic event for the sport in our country, which beyond any result will remain in everyone’s memory.”

Like Juncos, the chance to compete at the Indy 500 in the colors he’s represented throughout his life is a meaningful opportunity for Canapino.

“It is a great honor and a great pride to represent the world champions in the oldest and most important motor racing competition on the planet,” he said. “For me, it is a dream come true twice over: participating in the Indy 500 as well representing our national team, which brings so much joy to the Argentineans. It will be my first time in this race and although our goal is to qualify and finish the race, we will do every lap with all the desire to finish in the best possible position. Many thanks to AFA and Juncos Hollinger Racing for allowing me to live this great dream.”