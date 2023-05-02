Legacy Motor Club makes Toyota switch for 2024

Legacy Motor Club, the organization co-owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson, will field two Toyota entries in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning next season.

Legacy Motor Club currently fields the No. 42 for Noah Gragson and No. 43 for Erik Jones. Alongside the four of Joe Gibbs Racing and two from 23XI Racing, Toyota will have eight cars in the Cup Series next season.

“All of us at Toyota are thrilled to add Legacy Moto Club to our NASCAR family,” said Jack Hollis, Executive Vice President of TMNA (Toyota Motor North America) and President of Toyota Motor Sales. “While Toyota’s tenure in NASCAR has yielded on-track success, our proudest accomplishments are those relationships that have been built off the racetrack.

“Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher, along with the great club that Legacy M.C. is assembling, will be a great addition to our existing Cup Series team partners with Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing, who are truly part of our family.”

Legacy Motor Club will make the switch to Toyota from the Chevrolet camp, with whom Johnson has spent the entirely of his NASCAR career as a driver.

“Maury Gallagher and I are very excited about the partnership with Toyota and TRD beginning in 2024,” said Johnson. “We admire and respect the level at which Toyota conducts their business in this sport and look forward to forging a new legacy for the future.

“I will always be appreciative to Chevrolet and everything we have accomplished together. I’m so thankful they took a chance on a kid from California so long ago and proud that the history books will forever memorialize our record-breaking success we shared.”

Both Gragson and Jones have driven for Toyota in the past. Gragson ran a Toyota while at Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series and when he made his Xfinity Series debut. Jones drove a Toyota as he moved through the NASCAR ranks from the Truck Series with Kyle Busch to the Xfinity Series and Cup Series with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“We are humbled and delighted to welcome Legacy Motor Club into the Toyota and TRD NASCAR family,” said David Wilson, President of TRD, U.S.A. (Toyota Racing Development). “Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher have impressed us with their long-term vision and commitment to building a championship caliber organization. More importantly, their character and values are aligned with ours and our current Cup Series partners, Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing.

“Of course, we also look forward to being reunited with our old friends, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson.”