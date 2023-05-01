IMSA names 10 candidates for Diverse Driver Development Scholarship

From the field of applications for the 2024-’25 IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship, 10 have been chosen as the process of choosing the recipient moves forward. The eventual winner will receive benefits worth more than $250,000 to assist them in competing in one of three IMSA-sanctioned series during the 2024 season.

IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship candidates must be female or a member of an ethnic minority classification with a strong desire to compete in IMSA, have outstanding previous race results and/or proven on-track potential in junior racing categories, and the ability to create a compelling strategy to compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge or IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. Among the benefits of the scholarship are a full-season premium prepaid entry fee for 2024 in one of those series and 50 percent of the prepaid entry fee for 2025. Support for the scholarship also comes from IMSA partners Michelin, VP Racing Fuels, OMP, Bell, Recaro and LAT Images.

Past recipients are Jaden Conwright and Courtney Crone, who is currently competing in LMP3 in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge.

Over the next few months, the 10 selected candidates will participate in a series of learning modules to bolster their off-track skills and assist them in approaching teams and submitting their final business plans. The recipient of the 2024-’25 scholarship will be notified in the fall.

Eight men and two women are in the final 10, and four have been finalists previously. Three of the finalists are currently competing in IMSA-sanctioned series, while others come from the open-wheel ranks, stock cars and amateur sports car racing. They include a Team USA Scholarship recipient and a reigning SCCA National Champion.

Here are the candidates, listed in alphabetical order with hometown (*-designates a finalist in a previous year).

Antonio Abrom, 21

Winston, Georgia

A student studying aviation at Middle Georgia State University, Abrom graduated from karting to Spec Miata, where he captured a pair of race wins in 2022. He set the Spec Miata track record at Barber Motorsports Park last year and was the 2021 SCCA Endurance Series champion in Spec Miata.

Andre Castro, 24

New York, New York

Castro is currently competing in the USF2000 open-wheel junior series. After winning the Skip Barber “Karts to Cars” scholarship in 2015, he raced in F2000 in 2016 and USF2000 in 2017 before moving to the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2019-’20. He earned the Team USA Scholarship to compete in the prestigious Formula Ford Festival in England in 2021 and has been racing in several open-wheel series in the U.S. and England over the past two years.

Sabre Cook,* 28

Carmel, Indiana

Currently driving in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America sanctioned by IMSA, Cook (main image) also has vast experience in the W Series, Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup Presented by BFGoodrich Tires, Indy Pro 2000, USF2000, F4 U.S. Championship and more. On top of that, she holds a mechanical engineering degree.

Ken Fukuda, 35

Beacon, New York

Fukuda dabbled in racing but didn’t take it on seriously until age 28. He raced five years ago in three VLN endurance races at the famed Nurburgring in Germany, then became a Skip Barber racing instructor three years ago. He is a lead instructor for the Skip Barber Racing School now and has competed in a pair of TC America races, finishing second last year at Indianapolis.

Heather Hadley, 21

Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Hadley is a rookie this year in the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup Presented by BFGoodrich Tires, recording her best result of eighth place in the most recent race at St. Petersburg, Florida. She was a recipient of the Mazda Women’s Initiative Scholarship in November. The majority of her previous experience came in Legends cars from 2019-’22, where she won races at several tracks.

Bryson Lew,* 20

Salt Lake City, Utah

Lew is the reigning champion of the ProAm class in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America with co-driver John Dubets. Together, they won seven races in the 2022 North American series plus another victory in the Grand Finals that included Super Trofeo racers from North America and Europe. Lew moved from karts to cars in 2018. His experience includes the French F4 Championship, TC America and Pirelli GT4 America.

Kyle Loh,* 24

San Jose, California

Loh is a 2022 graduate of the Honda Performance Development GT3 Academy. He has gained racing experience in the F4 U.S. Western Championship, finishing third in 2019 with three wins. He also won the 2021 Formula Pro USA West Coast Formula 3 title with five victories. He serves as an instructor for the Allen Berg Racing Schools and coach for World Speed Motorsports.

Bailey Monette, 27

Alpharetta, Georgia

The bulk of Monette’s racing experience has come in the SCCA Formula Enterprises (FE) series, and his resume lists numerous wins in the FE ad FE2 classes. After earning his SCCA novice competition license at age 15, he has driven Legends cars, in the SPU and P2 classes and Radical SR3.

Brad Perez,* 26

Kannapolis, North Carolina

Perez has raced in one-offs in the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series, most recently last month in the Xfinity race at Circuit of The Americas. He also raced in SCCA Spec Miata from 2018-20, collecting five victories in 2018. He has also served as a spotter for the Jr III Racing and Gradient Racing teams in the IMSA paddock.

Westin Workman, 18

Charlotte, North Carolina

The high school senior is transitioning from karting to race cars. During the 2021 Mazda Motorsports Spec MX-5 Shootout, Workman was chosen as one of two recipients of the scholarship for the 2022 Challenge Series national competition season. He also finished third in the 2022 Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series. He has numerous karting wins and championships as well.