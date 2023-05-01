Ferrucci to race with Homes For Our Troops ABC colors at Indy

A.J. Foyt Racing will carry primary sponsorship from longtime partner ABC Supply for the Indianapolis 500 and continue the tradition of raising awareness and donations for Homes For Our Troops.

The HFOT initiative aims to raise $1 million through the promotions on the No. 14 chevy driven by Connecticut’s Santino Ferrucci, and in kind, ABC Supply has committed to match up to $1 million in donations to build home for injured American military veterans.

“We are thrilled ABC Supply will spotlight Homes For Our Troops for another year during the 2023 Indy 500,” said HFOT President and CEO, Brigadier General (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. “In addition to generating revenue with a generous $1 million match, the initiative will raise much-needed awareness about our mission throughout the country. ABC Supply’s incredible enthusiasm and patriotic commitment to our mission enables us to get even more injured Veterans and their families into the specially adapted homes they need and deserve.”

The patriotic endeavor is a perfect fit for the Foyt team and its owner.

“Racing has given us many wonderful opportunities, but being part of the Homes For Our Troops campaign to raise awareness and help our troops who have suffered such severe injuries is a true privilege,” A.J. Foyt said. “We’re proud to partner with ABC Supply to support this very worthy cause.”