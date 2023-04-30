IndyCar extends race contract with Barber through 2027

Barber Motorsports Park’s place on the NTT IndyCar Series’ calendar has been extended through 2027.

“It has been an honor to host this race since 2010 at the world-renowned Barber Motorsports Park,” said Gene Hallman, CEO of ZOOM Motorsports, the event’s promoter. “The event has become a cornerstone of the Birmingham community, drawing fans from all over the world. We are excited for the future of this event and what it means to Children’s of Alabama.”

ZOOM also confirmed Children’s of Alabama hospital will continue as the event’s sponsor, stating “The multiyear extension coincides with the new agreement with the entitlement partners of the race, Medical Properties Trust and Children’s of Alabama, which executed a multiyear commitment with ZOOM Motorsports this year.”