Barber IndyCar recap with race winner Scott McLaughlin

RACER’s Marshall Pruett recaps the Barber Motorsports Park IndyCar event and then race winner Scott McLaughlin joins in to break down the key aspects of his victory for Team Penske in the No. 3 Chevy.
IndyCar 5hr ago
McLaughlin masters Penske pit strategy to win at Barber
If you’re a fan of race strategy, the Children’s of Alabama Indy GP was a thrilling affair as a battle between two- and three-stoppers (…)
NHRA 7hr ago
Prock, Hight, Kramer, Herrera NHRA 4-Wide Nationals winners in Charlotte
John Force Racing swept the nitro classes on Sunday at zMAX Dragway, as Austin Prock and Robert Hight rolled to wins in Top Fuel and Funny (…)
Indy NXT 7hr ago
Rasmussen goes lights to flag in Indy NXT Barber win
Christian Rasmussen completed his tour de force of Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday, winning the Indy NXT Grand Prix of Alabama from the (…)
SRO America 8hr ago
Loh, Ricca, Bucknum sweep TC America NOLA weekend
TC America powered by Skip Barber racers took to the track for the second and final time at NOLA Motorsports Park Sunday. The skies were (…)
SRO America 8hr ago
Crowdstrike, Bimmer World take GT World Challenge victories at NOLA
A dramatic ending to race two at NOLA Motorsports Park for the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS had heads on a swivel. While (…)
SRO America 8hr ago
Gidley sweeps GT America weekend at NOLA; Chouest, Sabo share GT4 honors
Sunny skies above NOLA Motorsports Park welcomed GT America powered by AWS. The energy was palpable all weekend as the series of 20 cars took (…)
SRO America 8hr ago
Auto Technic, Heart of Racing, BimmerWorld victorious in GT4 America at NOLA
The Pirelli GT4 America field took to NOLA Motorsports Park on Sunday morning for their sole race of the weekend. Race one was postponed and (…)
Le Mans/WEC 10hr ago
Ferrari frustrated by ‘dangerous’ WEC tire warmer ban
Ferrari Attiva Sportive GT boss Antonello Coletta and Giuliano Salvi, the Ferrari GT & Sports Race Cars race and testing manager, have (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
IndyCar extends race contract with Barber through 2027
Barber Motorsports Park’s place on the NTT IndyCar Series’ calendar has been extended through 2027. “It has been an honor to (…)
Comments