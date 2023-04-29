Tire tactics key for Toyota for 1-2 sweep in WEC 6 Hours of Spa

Toyota Gazoo Racing scored a head-turning 1-2 in the third race of the FIA World Endurance Championship season at Spa after a frenetic six hours of racing, which was packed with significant incidents in the tricky conditions trackside.

Winning the race, which was easily the most entertaining of the season so far, held in front of more than 70,000 fans trackside, was the No. 7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez, which had a near-perfect run.

The win for the pole-sitting No. 7 crew was ultimately set up by a decision made before the race. The team gambled on tires, opting for slicks on a drying track while many runners in the field chose to start on wets. After Conway slipped back to seventh on the opening lap, an early safety car and no further rain showers meant many cars — including both Ferrari AF Corse 499Ps — took early control but subsequently lost tons of time. They all struggled for grip and had to make a costly extra stop for slicks which split the field and dropped multiple cars off the lead lap.

From there, the No. 7 controlled the race and, despite being challenged late on in the race by the sister No. 8 which started dead last and briefly led in the final hour, crossed the line 16 seconds clear of the pack.

“It was a crazy race with safety cars that kept eradicating our leads. But all my teammates did solid stints. It’s a great team result,” Conway said.

The No. 8’s runner-up place was a hugely impressive result for Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi in response to Hartley’s off at Raidillon on cold tires in qualifying.

AF Corse Ferrari earned a last-gasp podium after James Calado in the No. 51 made a move on Fred Makowiecki around the outside at Les Combes on the final lap to deny Porsche a second podium finish in a row.

Yet the top-three finish was a consolation prize for AF Corse. It had the pace to win here, but its early strategy gamble on tires failed and No. 50 crashed out late in the race from third position. Antonio Fuoco lost control of the car on the run down the hill to Eau Rouge on cold tires and clouted the guardrail.

Battles for podium places went down to the wire in the other classes too.

LMP2 was effectively a series of sprints set up by the four safety car periods featuring dramatic battles and intrigue from a handful of cars opting for varying strategies that kept everyone guessing until the final minutes.

Winning the class was eventually the No. 41 Team WRT ORECA of Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica and Louis Deletraz, which beat the pole-sitting No. 23 United Autosports ORECA in a battle on pit lane when both cars came in for a late splash while battling for the lead.

Inter Europol finished third after a lengthy battle in the final minutes between Albert Costa and Andrea Caldarelli in the No. 9 Prema Racing ORECA. Costa helped IE score its first podium in the WEC with a bold move on Caldarelli at Les Combes with five minutes to go.

GTE Am was similar to LMP2, with countless battles and multiple cars building a lead and then losing it through either misfortune or errors.

Richard Mille AF Corse would emerge as the winning team. The No. 83 crew of Alessio Rovera, Lilou Wadoux and Luis Perez Companc didn’t put a foot wrong, and quietly moved to the front as the race wore on.

With the victory, 19-year-old Wadoux notably becomes the first female driver to take an FIA WEC class victory.

Nicky Catsburg, who was unable to chase down Rovera in the final stint, claimed an impressive second place for Corvette Racing’s No 33 C8.R after a titanic tussle with Charlie Eastwood in the ORT by TF Aston Martin in the final hour. The fight went all the way to the line, with Catsburg yet again putting on a defensive master class to hold station.

