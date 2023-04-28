Project 1 AO Porsche withdraws from Spa 6 Hours

Project 1 AO’s Porsche 911 RSR 19 has been withdrawn from the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, following PJ Hyett’s off at Raidillon in qualifying earlier today.

The American lost the rear of the car while up the hill on a flying lap early in the session, which sent him into a spin and nose-first hard into the barriers. The impact damaged the car significantly, forcing the team to withdraw the car as it is unable to repair it in time for tomorrow’s race.

As for Hyett, he walked away but was taken to hospital for assessment. Thankfully, it was determined that Hyett suffered no severe injuries in the incident.

“We were of course very concerned about PJ’s condition, the impact was quite severe,” said team boss Axel Funke. “We assume that he will be fit again for Le Mans; we know about his speed and that we are able to win with him, Gunnar (Jeanette), Matteo (Cairoli) and the team. I’m very happy that he’s already feeling better.”

The team will further assess the damage to the Porsche next week when it returns to its base in Lohne, Germany.