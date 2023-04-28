Friday Barber IndyCar recap with Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin and RACER’s Marshall Pruett discuss the opening practice session at Barber Motorsports Park which the Kiwi led in his No. 3 Chevy.

