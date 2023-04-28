Friday Barber IndyCar recap with Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin and RACER’s Marshall Pruett discuss the opening practice session at Barber Motorsports Park which the Kiwi led in his No. 3 Chevy.
Le Mans/WEC 7hr ago
Aitken, Cadillac rolling with the punches at Spa
Race day at Spa-Francorchamps is set to be something of a voyage into the unknown for Cadillac Racing driver Jack Aitken. The 27-year-old (…)
USF Pro Championships 7hr ago
Giaffone takes back to back USF Juniors sweep at Barber
Nicolas Giaffone and DEForce Racing have taken control of the USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires title-chase following an emphatic (…)
Radical Cup 7hr ago
Field, Dyszelski, Cowden take Radical Cup round four wins at Barber
After two test sessions on Thursday that saw a mixed bag of weather, Radical racers hit the famed Barber Motorsports Park Friday morning (…)Powered by: Radical Motorsport
IndyCar 8hr ago
McLaughlin leads incident-packed first Barber IndyCar practice
Jack Harvey spun. Helio Castroneves crashed. Romain Grosjean’s engine let the smoke out. Will Power crashed. The opening practice (…)
IndyCar 9hr ago
Indy 500 qualifying and bumping procedures set
With more than 33 cars entered for the Indianapolis 500, bumping will take place during the month of May. Although there’s only one car to (…)
Le Mans/WEC 9hr ago
Project 1 AO Porsche withdraws from Spa 6 Hours
Project 1 AO’s Porsche 911 RSR 19 has been withdrawn from the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
Grosjean heading towards Andretti contract extension
Romain Grosjean is in the final year of his contract with Andretti Autosport, and according to the Swiss-born Frenchman’s team owner, (…)
Le Mans/WEC 10hr ago
Porsche reveals Le Mans Hypercar colors
Porsche revealed an updated livery for the trio of 963 Hypercars that it will run at the Le Mans 24 Hours in June. The base design that (…)
Le Mans/WEC 11hr ago
Toyota's No. 7 takes WEC pole at Spa after Ferrari's time deleted
Toyota’s No. 7 GR010 HYBRID will start from pole position in tomorrow’s FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps after a dramatic (…)
